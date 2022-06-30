Stach

In the second of a two-part "BEYOND THE 615" column, ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Editor TODD STACH shares the remaining two of his four ideas to improve your radio show.

STACH said, "In this two-part series you can be inspired to approach your on-air shift differently and even consider some blind spots that you may be unaware of. Great on-air talent sound natural when voice tracking or reading liners/promos. To some, it comes easy; but for others, it’s a learned skill. The same goes with knowing when to stop talking; the innate ability to exit the conversation at the correct moment."

Read part one here if you missed it, and check out part two here.

