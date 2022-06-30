Green

INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M RECORDS has promoted BRIGITTE GREEN to SVP/Film & TV Licensing. In her expanded role, she will continue to oversee the placement of music from the label’s artists in film, television, trailers and promos.

GREEN joined Interscope in 2018 as Vice President of Creative Licensing. Prior to that, she was VP/Licensing at BEGGARS GROUP. She began her career working at WH ENTERTAINMENT.

Vice Chairman/INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M STEVE BERMAN said, “BRIGITTE and her team’s work representing our artists’ music to the film and television creative community has provided important exposure and visibility to our artists, helping them expand their fan bases and grow their careers. During the pandemic, her weekly meetups became an important way for our company and our artists to be woven into the fabric of the creative community. I’m thrilled that she will continue to contribute in this new expanded role.”

GREEN added, “Working at IGA alongside a group of incredibly talented executives and being fortunate enough to partner with our exceptional artists and their teams, all while working closely with the film and television community has been a dream come true. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with the creative community to bring our amazing music to new audiences.”

