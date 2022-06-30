MC Media's Fruge'

It was ALBERT EINSTEIN who said the definition of insanity is “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” It’s something we’ve addressed “over and over” again, not only in this particular column (THE BIGGER PICTURE), but in the broadcast industry in general. It's "insane" that an industry that is trying desperately to be relevant to a growing and younger audience continues to try the same strategies over and over again. Someone needs to break the mold, and fast. Read more about it in this week's THE BIGGER PICTURE by MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE'.









