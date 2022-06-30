Ready to get your Patriotic Party on this weekend? iHEARTRADIO’s EVOLUTION channel will be doing 14 hours of special guest mixes for the 4TH OF JULY weekend, starting at 10am ET on both SUNDAY and MONDAY.

Billed as #IndepenDANCElive, the lineup features sets from AFROJACK, ALISON WONDERLAND, ANABEL ENGLUND, ARMIN VAN BUUREN, ARTY, AUDIEN, BENNY BENASSI, BONNIE X CLYDE, HARDWELL, JAX JONES, KREWELLA, NIIKO X SWAE, SOFI TUKKER and TIESTO! Listen on the iHEARTRADIO app, or by telling Alexa to play EVOLUTION on iHEARTRADIO!

