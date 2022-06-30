Crisco

HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL morning show host CRISCO, ringleader of CRISCO, DEZ & RYAN, recently had to make the tough decision to put down his 11-year-old rescue dog BABE.

In honor of BABE and other rescue dogs like her, KS95 has launched the “BUCKS FOR BABE” fundraiser, with proceeds going to local nonprofit animal rescue SECONDHAND HOUNDS. Each dollar raised is currently being matched by MINNESOTA-based SPIRE CREDIT UNION up to $25,000.

KS95 Brand/Content Dir. MAT MITCHELL told ALL ACCESS, “The idea to honor CRISCO’s rescue dog BABE came together quickly, and the response from the TWIN CITIES has been overwhelming. It’s moments like this that remind us about the power of radio to benefit our local community.”

« see more Net News