Griffin, left, and Knox

Music producer MICHAEL KNOX's nationally syndicated radio show, KNOX COUNTRY 360, is celebrating its fourth anniversary by offering a special JULY 4th anniversary show featuring favorite moments from the past four years. The show, hosted by KNOX and SHALACY GRIFFIN, and produced by KNOX and DONNY WALKER, offers listeners closer access to NASHVILLE’s artists, songwriters and industry insiders.

“I’m very proud of the four-year journey we have had together so far," said KNOX. "From the excitement of our very first show back in 2018, to walking the red carpet at the 2022 ACM Awards with my co-host SHALACY for our nomination for National Weekly On Air Personality, this has been such an incredible ride."

“I have been a fan of radio my entire life so to be able to contribute to this industry has been a blessing,” added GRIFFIN.

“It's amazing how fast four years goes by when you're working with a super talented and creative team that loves Country radio,” said WALKER. “MICHAEL KNOX and SHALACY GRIFFIN deliver a warm, funny and intimate listener experience that only comes from natural born talent. To say I'm proud of the house we have built is an understatement!”

