Listening In Canada

The Canadian edition of EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL's THE INFINITE DIAL study is out for 2022, with podcast listening and online audio listening growth and a slippage in in-car listening to AM/FM radio among the highlights.

The findings included that 43% of Canadians 18 and older are monthly podcast listeners, up 5% from 2021 and ahead of the U.S. (38%) and AUSTRALIA (40%); AM/FM in-car listening slipped from 79% to 70% in the past yer, with SIRIUSXM up from 17% to 19%, online radio also at 19%, and podcasts flat at 20%. Monthly online listening is up from 71% to 73% in the past year, with weekly online listening up from 61% to 64%, and listening to AM/FM as online streams increased from 21% to 25%. Smart speaker ownership rose from 27% to 30%, with 24% of the owners having three or more of the devices (averaging two).

While SPOTIFY leads all online audio brands among monthly Canadian listeners at 44%, YOU TUBE is closing in with 33%; AMAZON is third with 14%.

Also in the study were data on the rebound of driving or riding in cars, up from 77% to 84% in a year; Canadian content in podcasting, with 56% of monthly users saying they listen to podcasts they know are produced in CANADA; and that 47% of monthly podcast listeners typically listen to entire podcasts, with 44% saying they listen to most of a podcast.

“Podcast listening has seen some significant growth in CANADA this year.” said VP NICOLE BENIAMINI. “It seems the new podcast listeners CANADA gained during the pandemic not only stayed with the medium, but have become consistent and more frequent listeners.”

“This year’s INFINITE DIAL highlights Canadians’ strong interest in podcast listening, with adoption now exceeding what we see in AMERICA and AUSTRALIA,” said TRITON DIGITAL Pres./CEO JOHN ROSSO. “We look forward to seeing the industry positioned for continued growth and innovation.”

