Thank You

AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON’s morning show, “The Morning Bullpen,” starring GEORGE LINDSEY, MONICA “MO” LUNSFORD and ERIK SCOTT SMITH, collected 32,793 thank you cards as part of their annual “10k for the Troops” project.

Since JUNE 6th, the trio had been asking listeners to purchase a thank you card, write a note in it and mail it to the station to deliver to the troops. Throughout the month of JUNE, the team talked to businesses and families, encouraging them to pitch in.

In the end, BULL Nation did not disappoint. On JUNE 30th, “The Morning Bullpen” presented the thank you cards to two local organizations who will assist in the distribution: THE LONE SURVOVOR FOUNDATION, an organization founded by retired NAVY SEAL MARCUS LUTTRELL that honors the warriors that gave their lives in service to our country, and GRAMMY'S COOKIE CONVOY, a non-profit that since 2002 has shipped more than 313,000 chocolate chips cookies and notes to service members overseas.

“People have lives, and we were asking them to do something completely out of their daily routine, and that’s hard,” said LINDSEY. "But what our service members do for us is even harder.”

“I got to chat with a Green Beret who told me about a card his platoon received from a young girl,” said SMITH. “The girl’s unicorn drawing became the platoon’s mascot. These little things have a big impact.”

