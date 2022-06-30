OldiesXL Launching July 1st

OLDIESXL.COM will launch on the Internet on JULY 1st, the parent company EPICRADIOLP announced, which will play hits from the '60s, '70s and '80s, replacing POPRADIO77 with a nearly 5,000 song playlist.

The line-up includes IRA WOLF, a 40-year veteran radio personality from MIAMI and SAVANNAH. GA, in mornings, followed by BIG JAY SORENSEN, who has worked at WCBS/NEW YORK, WNBC/NEW YORK, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO. He was also the founding PD of WKXW-F/ TRENTON, NJ, and worked at several prominent PHILADELPHIA stations like WWDB-F, WPHT-A, WIFI-F.

MARK SHEPPERD, another popular PHILADELPHIA radio vet will handle afternoons after stints at WBEB (B101), WIOQ-F, WIP-A, WSNI-F, WPST-F and stations in the LEHIGH VALLEY, FORT WAYNE, IN and various NEW JERSEY stations.

OLDIESXM will supply news (both regional and national) plus regional weather forecasts around the clock.

The primary service area will include NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PHILADELPHIA and DELAWARE. OLDIESXL will be available for a small subscription for other areas around the country.

For more information, please contact CARLY at carly@epicradioip.com

