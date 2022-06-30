Premiering New Doc Series

THE BEATPORT GROUP has launched a new documentary film series, “Off The Record,” which provides access into some of the biggest names in electronic music.

For its very first project, BEATPORT explores the world of UKRAINIAN DJ NASTIA, as she navigates life after hearing the shocking news that her country has been invaded.

After being forced to flee her home and relocate to AMSTERDAM, NASTIA is reunited with her daughter and mother back in UKRAINE. She discusses her continued ambition to raise money for her native country by touring. The doc captures her performance at PRINTWORKS in LONDON.

Commented BEATPORT CEO ROBB McDANIELS, “We are honored to showcase powerful stories of some of our community’s most prominent figures and it is an honor to kick off the series with NASTIA. BEATPORT commends her bravery and public voice during a difficult political time and we hope that her touching story reaches a wider audience."

The "Off The Record" segment was produced by CLOCKWISE and directed by SIMEON HIGGINSON.





« see more Net News