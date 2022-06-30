Track Club Joins TikTok

TIKTOK has added TRACK CLUB, a socially conscious subscription music platform for creators to its curated SOUND PARTNERS program via parent company MARMOSET, letting brands use TRACK CLUB sounds in their TIKTOK ads.

MARMOSET/TRACK CLUB CEO RYAN WINES commented, “TIKTOK is driven by music, and discerning brands understand having the right music matters. We’re excited to offer the MARMOSET and TRACK CLUB catalogs for anyone who wants to make the best impression with music, while also supporting strong values and fight for the greater social and civic good of humanity.”

TRACK CLUB — MARMOSET’s subscription music licensing platform — offers full customization for every song.all instantly downloadable in the app.

MARMOSET invests 10% of profits from the company’s earnings (after artists are compensated) into community organizations. It is the only company in the industry to issue an annual TRANSPARENCY REPORT, providing a clear line of sight throughout the entire organization.

