Keith Eubanks

VO talent extrodinaire BRIAN “bc” CHRISTOPHER put together a great piece of audio to commemorate one of the voiceover world’s true legends – KEITH EUBANKS – on the 20th anniversary of his passing from his FACEBOOK page.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years today (6/29) since we lost one of the most creative, amazing producers, VO talent & my friend, KEITH EUBANKS. I learned a lot from him just by listening to his work, and actually being able to hang with him at 99X/ATLANTA, while I worked at STAR 94 back in the early 90’s. It wouldn’t have been possible to make this tribute if it wasn’t for the tons of creative directors/producers that had sent me his outtakes they kept.

“It had to be nearly 75-100 producers that sent me stuff back in the day when I put the all call out. Thank you to all of you! This is one of the proudest pieces I’ve ever produced, I hope those of you who knew KEITH or at least heard his voice will enjoy this ‘just under 7 min.’ journey into his history. It’s fun, shows his creativity and the creativity of radio back then. Enjoy. KEITH we will never forget you or your sound! #RIP.”

Check out the tribute here.

