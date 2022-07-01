Conran (Photo: Maeve Conran / Aspen Public Radio)

Regional public radio news cooperative ROCKY MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY RADIO has named former FREE SPEECH TV and BOULDER COMMUNITY BROADCAST ASSOCIATION Variety KGNU-A-F/BOULDER, CO PD MAEVE CONRAN to the newly-created post of Managing Editor, reporting to ASPEN PUBLIC RADIO News Dir. BRENT GARDNER-SMITH and starting JULY 7th. CONRAN has been working with ROCKY MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY RADIO as a project coordinator. The Managing Editor position is being funded in part with a grant from the COLORADO MEDIA PROJECT and stations in the cooperative.

Pres. KELLEY DOLE said, “RMCR is very excited to achieve one of our long term goals of expanding the impact of our collaboration. We’re pleased to have MAEVE join the team to help strengthen journalism for communities in our region.”

"Many of the public radio stations that are part of ROCKY MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY RADIO are doing great journalism, and CONRAN's role will be to identify the good work being done, and shape it for distribution back out to RMCR stations,” said GARDNER-SMITH. "She'll be working in service to all of the RMCR stations, but we're delighted to be able to work closely with her as she learns how best to do this new job."

