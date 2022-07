iHEARTMEDIA Country WNBL (107.3 THE BULL)/ROCHESTER has flipped to all-'80s as BIG 107.3.

The lineup includes national iHEARTMEDIA personalities including "VALENTINE IN THE MORNING," MARTHA QUINN, JEFFREY T. MASON, BRADY, HEATHER MAACK, ADAM WEST, and JEFF STEVENS.

