Heather Carpenter Named Promotion Coordinator At EMI Records Nashville
by Phyllis Stark
July 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM (PT)
HEATHER CARPENTER shifts from Coord./Marketing & Artist Development at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE TO Coord./Promotion for its EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE imprint. She succeeds BRIARMAN WHITFIELD, who was recently promoted to Mgr./West Coast Promotion at EMI (NET NEWS 6/6).
CARPENTER joined UMG NASHVILLE in MARCH of 2021 after having previously served as a College & Lifestyle Marketing Representative for the company in TALLAHASSEE, FL, since 2019.
