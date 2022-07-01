Carpenter (Photo: Facebook)

HEATHER CARPENTER shifts from Coord./Marketing & Artist Development at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE TO Coord./Promotion for its EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE imprint. She succeeds BRIARMAN WHITFIELD, who was recently promoted to Mgr./West Coast Promotion at EMI (NET NEWS 6/6).

CARPENTER joined UMG NASHVILLE in MARCH of 2021 after having previously served as a College & Lifestyle Marketing Representative for the company in TALLAHASSEE, FL, since 2019.

Congratulate her here.

