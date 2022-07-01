LaRue (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has learned of the death of NEW JERSEY radio veteran BARBARA LARUE. She apparently lost her battle with cancer. The news was posted by multiple industry friends on her FACEBOOK page.

BARBARA is best known for her many years on NEW JERSEY radio, including stints at EQUITY COMMUNICATION's Classic Rocker WZXL/ATLANTIC CITY, LONGPORT MEDIA's Active Rocker WMGM/ATLANTIC CITY and, recently, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's Classic Rock WCHR (105.7 The HAWK)/MANAHAWKIN. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

