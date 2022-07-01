Limited Edition Autographed Guitars

GIBSON GIVES has placed limited edition autographed guitars from ANGUS YOUNG (AC/DC), JOE PERRY and all of AEROSMITH, DARIUS RUCKER, LZZY HALE (HALESTORM), ELLIOT EASTON (THE CARS), ROBIN ZANDER and RICK NIELSEN (CHEAP TRICK), DON FELDER (EAGLES), SLASH, BILLY GIBBONS (ZZ TOP), RICHIE FAULKNER (JUDAS PRIEST) and more up for auction via CHARITY BUZZ through JULY 6th. Each guitar in the auction will include a certificate of authenticity, and come straight from the source, GIBSON.

GIBSON GIVES' mission is to create, develop and support non-profit organizations in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education, music and wellness initiatives. Those interested in bidding on the guitars can do so by clicking here. The auction will close at 3p (ET) on WEDNESDAY, JULY 6th.

