BRIAN TAYLOR has departed his position as afternoon host at CUMULUS Country KATC (CAT COUNTRY 95.1)/COLORADO SPRINGS as part of last week's downsizing at CUMULUS and sister company WESTWOOD ONE. He joined the station in JULY of 2021 (NET NEWS 7/16/21).

TAYLOR shared the news on FACEBOOK on SATURDAY (7/2), writing, "CUMULUS CAT COUNTRY 95.1 decided to not renew my contract as of YESTERDAY. What a great way to celebrate freedom by being free from work. At least my holiday weekend has been extended. Personally. I hate the decision that was made, but I do wish them well. I’m also very appreciative of the time I spent there doing afternoons. It was a little dream come true for me. Short lived, that’s for sure, but life is about constant change. That’s the one thing I know."

His previous stops include WESTWOOD ONE’s Country format and KYGO/DENVER. He also previously was APD/MD of iHEARTMEDIA Country KCCY (Y96.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS from 2012 to 2018.

