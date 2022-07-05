Are Facts Really Facts? (Photo: Shutterstock)

While it’s no secret that radio is home to all types of Talk programming, it’s also no big revelation that it’s got a big foothold with conservative radio hosts, and the platform is being used to discredit the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections. So much so that the NEW YORK TIMES did a huge article on the subject.

According to the NYTIMES, “NOVEMBER’s midterm elections are still months away, but to many conservative commentators, the fix is already in. DEMOCRATS have cheated before, they say, and they will cheat again.

“Never mind that the claims are false.”

The article has a lot of specific mentions by radio call letters and links to audio as examples of this stream of misinformation.

“Mentions of ‘DEMOCRATS cheating’ and similar ideas were raised more than 5,000 times on syndicated radio shows and local broadcasts this year, according to an analysis of data from CRITICAL MENTION, a media monitoring service. Similar ideas were mentioned a few hundred times on television shows and podcasts tracked by CRITICAL MENTION during the same period.”

To read the article and hear the audio, click here.

