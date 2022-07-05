-
Indeed Leaps To The Top Of Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser List For June 27- July 3
Job search firm INDEED has jumped back into the #1 spot in MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings. INDEED went from the 6th spot last week back to its familiar #1 spot.
The Top 10:
1. INDEED (previous week #6 59105 instances)
2. UPSIDE (#4 58477)
3. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#2 53886)
4. iHEARTRADIO (#5 53128)
5. THE HOME DEPOT (#7 45720)
6. DUCKDUCKGO (unranked 38174))
7. MATTRESS FIRM (#28 37939)
8. LOWE'S (#8 37290)
9. eBAY (#13 34056)
10. BABBEL (#14 33176)