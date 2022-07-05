Yes, Indeed

Job search firm INDEED has jumped back into the #1 spot in MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings. INDEED went from the 6th spot last week back to its familiar #1 spot.

The Top 10:

1. INDEED (previous week #6 59105 instances)

2. UPSIDE (#4 58477)

3. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#2 53886)

4. iHEARTRADIO (#5 53128)

5. THE HOME DEPOT (#7 45720)

6. DUCKDUCKGO (unranked 38174))

7. MATTRESS FIRM (#28 37939)

8. LOWE'S (#8 37290)

9. eBAY (#13 34056)

10. BABBEL (#14 33176)

