Charese Fruge, ICE

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to recently-arrived iHEARTMEDIA/Las Vegas APD AMANDA “ICE” HABROWSKI.

When asked to share some wisdom that she’s accumulated over the course of her stellar career, ICE said, “Two words. Work. Hard." Then adding, " And be kind. Be willing to help others and be willing to say ‘yes’ to things most people would say ‘no’ to. Reach out to peers and ask their advice on how they’ve handled situations you’re currently going through. Be a team player. Bring positive energy to the table and that momentum will only continue to take you further. Also - take the job and make it the job you want.”

From the production room to the board room and everywhere in between, each week CHARESE FRUGE pulls back the curtain for a look at one of our industry’s best and brightest women. This week, learn about AMANDA “ICE” HABROWSKI. Read her story here.

« see more Net News