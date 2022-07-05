Charles

ALL ACCESS has learned via FACEBOOK that KEN CHARLES has decided not to renew his contract and has stepped down as Brand Manager of AUDACY News-Talk KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES and Format VP.

CHARLES said in his post, "It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the 102 year history of KNX and to lead this amazing group of professionals. I am extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished together. We've covered every type of story imaginable; fires, earthquakes, a global pandemic, protests in the streets, two of the most intense elections ever, a DODGERS WORLD SERIES victory, a LAKERS NBA championship, the RAMS' first LA SUPER BOWL title (sorry KINGS) and so many more. Thank you all for your dedication, hard work, passion, commitment and support during my time in LA."

During CHARLES' tenure, the station also celebrated its 100th birthday and KNX was moved to the FM dial and became KNX News 97.1 FM. His last day will be JULY 22nd.

See the full post here.

