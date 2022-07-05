Donny 'Dizzy Clean Face' Flores

GRAMMY-nominated music industry vet DONNY “DIZZY CLEAN FACE” FLORES has launched a new management and A&R company WE GOOD LLC, as CEO, representing DJ SNAKE, SHENSEEA, RVSSIAN, INK and more. DIZZY will continue his work as a consultant to ROCNATION, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, WARNER MUSIC GROUP and SAIXCO.

FLORES' most recent project with INTERNET MONEY, “Lemonade," helped earn him ASCAP honors as Best Songwriter Pop Music and Song Of The Year. He was also nominated in 2022 for an Album Of The Year GRAMMY for his work on YE's "Donda."

The WE GOOD team garnered 15 GRAMMY nominations in all for their work with KANYE WEST, NAS, JUSTIN BIEBER, CARDI B, SELENA GOMEZ and others.

Said FLORES, “WE GOOD started as a movement. We are a family of music creatives who aim to keep positive vibes at the forefront of everything we do. When one of us receives an award or nomination, the entire family is honored. If we’re breathing, WE GOOD!”

Born in TRINIDAD, but raised in MIAMI, FLORES started booking and promoting concerts where he met BYRON TRYCE of SLIP-N-SLIDE RECORDS,where he went on to A&R' projects including TRINA, PLIES and RICK ROSS while lending his expertise to POE BOY RECORDS, working with FLO RIDA, YT TRIZ, and BRIANNA PERRY with E-CLASS.

In 2018, FLORES became the lead A&R and executive producer for DJ SNAKE and INTERNET MONEY.

