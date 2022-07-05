Carlos Santana (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

Last night (7/5), Rock music icon CARLOS SANTANA collapsed while on stage performing at PINE KNOB MUSIC THEATRE, north of DETROIT, MI. ROOP RAJ, a reporter for local FOX affiliate WJBK posted a tweet saying "CARLOS SANTANA just passed out on stage at @PineKnobMusic. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a 'serious medical' issue."

Late reports indicate it was not a serious medical issue. More "a case of heat exhaustion and dehydration."

Not long after, another posting from a concert goer showed SANTANA waving to the audience as he was being taken from the stage. The 74-year old musician has been touring along with EARTH WIND & FIRE on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour and his next show is scheduled for TONIGHT (7/6) in BURGETTSTOWN, PA.





Paramedics Tend To Carlos Santana Following His Collapse On Stage





