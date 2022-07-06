Meltzer

Music industry writer-producer management company, HALLWOOD MEDIA, brings on TAL MELTZER as VP/A&R. MELTZER comes aboard from APG, SUPER X and VANACORE. In 2015, MELTZER had been managed by HALLWOOD MEDIA founder and CEO NEIL JACOBSON and DARK ROOM RECORDS CEO JUSTIN LUBLINER.

MELTZER is also a musician, producer, and writer who's worked with FERGIE, CASH CASH, JULIA MICHAELS, LINDSEY STERLING and many others. He's also spent the last five years in the film, TV and advertising world.

JACOBSON commented, "TAL embodies what I believe a true A&R should be. Someone who speaks the language of music while simultaneously understanding the insights needed to analyze trends and the needs of our HALLWOOD customers: music supervisors, advertising agencies and A&Rs."

MELTZER added, "I'm thrilled by the opportunity to join and contribute to HALLWOOD as Vice President of A&R. From the first time I met NEIL, it was clear that we shared a common vision for what the future of music licensing in television and film could look like. I am excited to tackle this challenge together alongside a HALLWOOD team filled with world-class producers, writers and talent. I want to thank NEIL for welcoming me to the HALLWOOD family and inviting me on this incredible adventure."

