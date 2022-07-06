Green Room Named In Support

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has teamed with STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY for the naming of their Green Room as the 'BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP GREEN ROOM'. It's part of the theater's NEXT STAGE CAMPAIGN and commemorates BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's commitment to the arts community and longtime support of the STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY, currently celebrating its 100th Anniversary Season.

STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY Pres./CEO SARAH CHAPLIN commented, "We are delighted to honor our partnership with BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP with this Green Room naming. The BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP GREEN ROOM will serve as the theater’s premiere backstage lounge for artists and performers for many years to come."

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/NEW JERSEY SVP/Market Mgr. DAN FINN added, "We are honored and thrilled with the naming of the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP GREEN ROOM in the historic and beautiful STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY. Congratulations to the STATE THEATRE on the success of the NEXT STAGE CAMPAIGN and for celebrating the recent milestone of 100 years of live entertainment."

