Kent (Photo: Dayna White)

Country singer-songwriter COREY KENT, best known for his viral hit "Wild As Her" and his time as a contestant on NBC's "THE VOICE" in 2015, has been signed to the SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE roster in conjunction with COMBUSTION MASTERS. Managed by TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT, KENT previously signed a booking deal in APRIL with WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR (WME), and a publishing deal with COMBUSTION MUSIC in 2019, and has had his songs cut by KOLBY COOPER, BRANDON JENKINS and WILLIAM CLARK GREEN.

On "THE VOICE," where he went by his full name of COREY KENT WHITE, he was part of BLAKE SHELTON's team, and advanced to the top eight. A touring performer by the age of 11 as the lead singer of a Western Swing band, KENT was playing weekly in his hometown of BIXBY, OK, by his teen years before moving to NASHVILLE a decade ago at age 17. He and his family relocated to DALLAS a year later, and he released debut album "From The West."

In MARCH, the CHRIS FARREN-produced "Wild As Her" landed the top spot on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY's Streaming chart, and APPLE selected him as its "Country Music Riser of the Month." He previously nabbed "Biggest Gainer" honors on SPOTIFY'S Global Country Chart, and his independently released sophomore album, "21," got to #4 on the U.S. SPOTIFY Chart. "Wild As Her" has also enjoyed support from SIRIUSXM's "The Highway."

KENT previously had a distribution deal with ONERPM, which he signed in 2020. KENT and his team at COMBUSTION partnered with ONERMP label arm VERGE RECORDS to release his single, “Gold," that same year.

« see more Net News