Nipsey Hussle (Photo: Instagram)

A LOS ANGELES jury has found ERIC RONALD HOLDER JR. guilty of the MARCH 31, 2019 murder of hip-hop artist/entrepreneur NIPSEY HUSSLE (real name: ERMIAS JOSEPH ASGHEDOM).

HOLDER, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of HUSSLE. HUSSLE was shot multiple times outside of his LOS ANGELES clothing store. Two others were injured in the shooting.

HOLDER's attorneys had argued that while HOLDER did indeed shoot HUSSLE, it was done impulsively and was not premeditated.

