New Professional Development Platform

Professional development platform for artists, XPOSURE, has launched with a roster of music industry pros including professionals from the majors: MOTOWN, INTERNET MONEY, ROC NATION, and more. It's doing so with over 2,500 artists already on the waitlist and it will continue to expand over the coming weeks, with additional industry pro’s (carefully selected for their qualifications) and innovative feedback methods joining their arsenal.

Company officials say XPOSURE turns the artist's journey to get noticed into a transparent and safe experience, one that improves the workflow for all involved. They’ve already seen success through early adopters of the platform, notably alt rock and rap artist FAYZ. FAYZ connected with Talent Manager and A&R professional SHAKIR "CHIPZ" SEAGERS, who invited FAYZ to various networking and artist development opportunities through their relationship built off the XPOSURE platform.

FAYZ said, “XPOSURE is crucial for musicians trying to gain more traction and actually increase their elevation into the music industry, and get their foot into the door. It’s the secret ingredient to an upcoming artist. To me, it’s done nothing but that.”

XPOSURE Co-Founder GREGORY WALFISH added, “We’ve set out to expedite artist journeys and bridge pro-to-artist relationships – artists like FAYZ are doing just that. When an emerging artist can take their career to the next step and transform their feedback into a lasting relationship, it becomes so much more than an interaction over the platform. That’s what our pros do, they’re scouting out new talent and offering expertise to tomorrow’s next breakout star.”

XPOSER Co-Founder added, “We’ve consulted with industry leaders and artists to make sure we get them exactly what they need in a transparent, affordable, and truly helpful way. We want to help build a new kind of network that connects those with clout and experience with newcomers, ready to work hard and perfect their craft.”

XPOSURE Advisor and Senior Manager on YOUTUBE’s artist relations team MATT MCLERNON added, “We need more front doors for artists, where everyone goes in with eyes open and knows what’s up. Introducing the monetary side provides the interaction with just enough structure so that it’s focused on the task, but not overreaching or exploitative. It plugs into so many trends in the music industry and the creator economy. The next generation of artists want to go more places with more info. XPOSURE helps them do that."

