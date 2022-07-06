Michaels

ALPHA MEDIA Country KBAY/KKDV (BAY COUNTRY)/SAN JOSE has hired TONY MICHAELS for weekend afternoons, beginning JULY 9th. MICHAELS is a BAY AREA radio veteran, who most recently did afternoons at Country KRTY when it was an FM station, and continues to do so following its recent transition to a streaming-only station at KRTY.com following the FM's sale and subsequent format change (NET NEWS 6/6).

Said ALPHA MEDIA/SAN JOSE OM/PD BO MATTHEWS, “I have enjoyed getting to know TONY over the past couple months, and we are delighted he’s joined the BAY COUNTRY family. TONY has an outstanding reputation in the BAY AREA, and our local listeners associate him with Country music. Having him on the team is a win for BAY COUNTRY and our listeners.”

Commented MICHAELS, “I’m excited to join the BAY COUNTRY family and contribute towards achieving our goal of being #1 in the BAY AREA!”

VP/Market Mgr. DAVID DRUTZ added, "BAY COUNTRY is creating a fresh new Country format that’s unique to and representative of the entire BAY AREA, and TONY’s history with SOUTH BAY Country listeners and fresh ideas make him a perfect addition to our station.”

« see more Net News