Dave Tepper

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KOA-A-K231AA-K231BQ/DENVER has named DAVE TEPPER PD.

He will oversee the day-to-day of KOA, home of the ROCKIES and BRONCOS, and will lead and manage all aspects of the on-air experience, including talent, content, programming, and online presence. He will report to iHEARTMEDIA Rockies Region SVP/Programming JOJO TURNBEAUGH.

Commented TURNBEAUGH, “We are very excited DAVE will be leading our incredible team at KOA. His track record, vision and leadership is exactly what we need as KOA continues to evolve.”

TEPPER joins from ALTITUDE SPORTS RADIO/DENVER, where he served as PD.OM for KXKL and KIMN. He also served as the OM for NRG MEDIA in OMAHA, NE, overseeing KOZN (1620 THE ZONE) and News-Talk KOIL, while spending a season as Studio Coordinator for the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS NFL RADIO NETWORK for CUMULUS in OVERLAND PARK, KS. His previous experience also includes hosting sports talk in HOUSTON and Austin, TX after getting started in radio at KLSX and KABC/LOS ANGELES/

Added TEPPER, "I’m thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to take the legendary KOA brands to new heights. My proud journey that includes working with a variety of sports and talk formats, talents and sports radio networks has prepared me for this unique and once in a lifetime step.”

« see more Net News