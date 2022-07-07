Hinshelwood

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to SCOTT HINSHELWOOD, Dir. ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL's "Country Cares for ST. JUDE Kids" program and a member of its Music and Audio Engagement team. He is celebrating his 25th anniversary with the hospital, where he was once a patient.

In his role, the well-liked HINSHELWOOD has engaged ST. JUDE's radio station partners, along with artists and their teams, and everyone in the industry, to continue growing its radio and music fundraising, setting a new revenue record again this year. ST. JUDE threw a surprise party for him TODAY (7/7).

