Attorney JOHN P. STROHM has joined FROST BROWN TODD (FBT)’s NASHVILLE office as a member with the law firm’s blockchain industry team. Most recently, he served as Pres. of ROUNDER RECORDS and CONCORD RECORDS.

STROHM began his career in the music industry as a recording artist with the bands BLAKE BABIES and THE LEMONHEADS. After leaving full-time music, he went attended CUMBERLAND SCHOOL OF LAW and developed a transactional practice focusing on music industry clients. Prior to joining ROUNDER in 2017, he was Senior Counsel at LOEB & LOEB LLP (NET NEWS 11/2/17).

“JOHN will add considerable value to FBT’s growing blockchain and cryptocurrency practice,” said blockchain leader JOHN WAGSTER. “He is an entertainment industry veteran with strong corporate legal experience. JOHN’s background gives him a unique ability to assist clients who are moving token-based ownership and licensing of music and art to the center stage of crypto development. He will also offer a unique perspective to companies using blockchain technology to enhance fan engagement and participate in the expansion of the metaverse.”

"Throughout my career, I've been focused on understanding the ways technology impacts creative industries,” said STROHM. “Joining FBT’s blockchain practice presents an incredible opportunity to represent clients innovating at the intersection of entertainment and emerging tech in this transformative time."

