New Station Voice

AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES has added RIDER to the station as ‘The Voice’ of the World-Famous KROQ! RIDER's most recent campaigns include OBI-WAN KENOBI on DISNEY PLUS as well as AMAZON’s #1 new show THE TERMINAL LIST and BRAD PITT’s new movie BULLET TRAIN.

RIDER said, "Level Achieved! Only the best voices in the world have ever had the privilege of gutturally spewing these amazing call letters and I am honored to now have a seat at the KROQ table of voice Gods!”

SVP/Programming and KROQ PD KEVIN WEATHERLY added, "RIDER is a pro with incredible presence and range. He cuts through all the noise and sounds great."

To listen click here. RIDER is represented for radio imaging by HOSS MANAGEMENT and CESD TALENT AGENCY.

