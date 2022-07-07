Don Cheto (Photo: Facebook)

KASA RADIO HOGAR Regional Mexican KASA (LA INDISCRETA 106.7)/PHOENIX has added ESTRELLA MEDIA's "DON CHETO Al Aire" morning show, starting JULY 4th.

The top-rated morning show centers on the culture, music, and passion of LATINOS and Regional MEXICAN music, hosted by CHETO with GISELLE BRAVO, CHINO and SAID GARCIA.

Said CHETO, “I am very honored and excited to be a part of the HISPANIC community in PHONIX and to join them live every morning. We are going to continue to inform, empower and entertain our fans there, as well as across the U.S. and MEXICO.”

"DON CHETO Al Aire" is part of ESTRELLA MEDIA's DON CHETO RADIO NETWORK. KASA is the leading Regional MEXIUCAN music genre station and the youngest station of its kind in PHOENIX.

Commented KASA (LA INDISCRETA 106.7 PHOENIX CEO RICARDO CASTRO, "We knew that DON CHETO’s show was a must for our morning drive audience. So, when the opportunity opened, we said yes. I’m very excited for the future of our station and our morning show as a fantastic addition to our lineup. This show will reach out to our multi-generational audiences in the PHOENIX METRO."

