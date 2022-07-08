Nominations Now Open

Nominations are now open for the FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO inaugural HALL OF GEORGIA RADIO LEGENDS celebration, set to happen SATURDAY, AUGUST 27th at THE METROPOLITAN CLUB in ALPHARETTA, GA. The newly established organization will induct a total of five GEORGIA RADIO LEGENDS in this inaugural class of 2022. The event will be hosted by comedian JEFF FOXWORTHY.

Members of the organization can nominate radio professionals whose career includes outstanding service to the listeners of GEORGIA. Members can nominate up to three professionals for consideration. Nominees do not have to be members. The deadline to submit nominations is midnight on THURSDAY, JULY 14th. The announcement of FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO'S HALL OF LEGENDS CLASS OF 2022 will be made on or before FRIDAY, JULY 22nd.

FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO is dedicated to honoring professionals who have provided extraordinary service to GEORGIA communities over the past 100 years, collecting historical content from radio stations for the group's web site, providing mentoring and scholarships to up-and-coming students who are committed to a career in audio communication, and promoting innovation and public service.

Nominations can be named here. Tickets for the gala in AUGUST can be purchased here.

