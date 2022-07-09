Changes

AARON ZYTLE is stepping away as host/programmer of THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK weekly syndicated radio show to pursue other opportunities. ZYTLE started THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK with producer JIM EDWARDS four years ago.

Beginning with next week's show (7/19), the new host of THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK will be COREY, who also does afternoons at IOWA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE Alternative KIWR (89-7 THE RIVER)/OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS. KIWR PD SOPHIA JOHN will oversee programming of THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK.

ZYTLE said, "What started as a fun way to stay connected to the music I love turned into 4+ years of highlighting Alt and Indie music from around the world and I've enjoyed every minute of it. I've always wanted to feature artists and bands that don't have a major label behind them and THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK gave me that opportunity. I'd like to thank JIM EDWARDS who has been there every step of the way and has been instrumental in the growth of this show. Also a big thank you to all the programmers that have trusted us and allowed the Food Truck to take over an hour of their stations each week. We never took for granted what that trust means and are very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the weekly lineup on close to 40 stations around the world.

"SOPHIA has great knowledge of the Alt and Indie genre and will continue to take the Food Truck to greater heights. COUSIN COREY will be the new host and give the Food Truck a much needed boost of energy and excitement. I am confident that we are leaving the Food Truck in good hands. Thanks again to everyone who has helped build this show up and I'll hit the heat lamps on the way out!"

EDWARDS added, "I will continue on to advise and be the executive producer. By being part of 89-7 THE RIVER/KIWR, THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK is going to grow and blossom as well as provide excellent opportunities for students of IOWA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE to learn about radio syndication! "AARON and I could not be more excited to have THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK continue on and grow as it rolls on into its fifth year! The production, delivery and everything you're used to with THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK will not change as I will continue to be handling and overseeing that. Just a new voice, fresh faces an exciting new enthusiasm for the weekly radio show that we all love!"

Looking to hop on THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK? Reach JIM at jim@newmusicfoodtruck.com, COREY at Corey@newmusicfoodtruck.com and SOPHIA at Sophia@newmusicfoodtruck.com.

« see more Net News