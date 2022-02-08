Steve Smith, R.I.P.

It is with a very heavy heart that ALL ACCESS sends out the incredibly sad news that iconic radio veteran programmer and consultant STEVE SMITH passed away in his sleep early on THURDAY morning (7/8) of unknown causes at the age of 62. More details and plans for services are pending.

During his amazing radio career, STEVE programmed for CLEAR CHANNEL, iHEARTMEDIA, RADIO ONE, COX MEDIA GROUP and so many more. He helped develop some of the biggest names in radio: RYAN SEACREST, JOHNJAY & RICH, BROOKE & JUBAL SHOW, DAVE RYAN, JAMIE & DANNY, SINBAD, ALICE COOPER, EDDIE MONEY, ISAAC HAYES, RICKY SMILEY, and more!

Statement From The Family Of Steve Smith

“The industry is mourning the devastating loss of veteran programmer and broadcast executive STEVE SMITH. STEVE unexpectedly passed away peacefully at home, in his sleep, on JULY 7th, 2022. STEVE's highly successful career spanned 40 years and has broken countless records, won countless awards, and has irrevocably changed the landscape of American radio for the better. Details regarding the celebration of his life will be forthcoming.”

STEVE has recently launched a new business with partner TIM RICHARDS, the SMITH RICHARDS COLLECTIVE (NET NEWS 4/20).

RICHARDS told ALL ACCESS, “As I write this, I’m in absolute shock. TODAY I found out that my friend and partner STEVE SMITH passed away. I can’t put into words what I’m feeling right now but mostly, it’s numbness. We don’t know what happened, just that he went to bed and didn’t wake up.

“I first encountered STEVE in 1992 at the MTV awards in L.A. at a WESTWOOD ONE broadcast. I was there producing for GARY SPEARS & B96 and he was there with SUPER SNAKE & POWER 92. Even back then, I remember thinking, “Who’s that guy?” He had a rock-star presence.

“As often happens, our paths would cross a lot through the years until 2003 when he was part of the team that hired me in TUCSON at CLEAR CHANNEL.

“In 2006 JOHNJAY, RICH and I pitched STEVE on the idea of “ARIZONA’s MORNING SHOW”. He gave us the green light and the rest as they say, is history.

“We maintained our friendship and in 2020 when I left ENTERCOM, he invited me to help with the artist he was working with RYAN SIMS. We’ve worked with RYAN and his partner LIZ ever since.

“Last year when he stepped away from his VP position at CMG, we discussed launching a joint consultancy. We made the official announcement back in APRIL and have already been fortunate to work with some great clients. The future was bright, then … today, that call.

“STEVE was (that’s so hard to type) an incredible man. He was a radio innovator and one of the kindest and most creative programmers I’ve ever learned from. Most of all, he was a great person. I’m so blessed to have known him and the world will definitely be a different place without his presence. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers as we process this unthinkable news.”

Just last year, ALL ACCESS interviewed STEVE for its POWER PLAYER VIDEO INTERVIEW series. STEVE had so much to say and so much history and wonderful stories, we broke it into two video interviews that you can watch here (11/30/21) and here (12/13/21).

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER recalled, “I’ve known STEVE for decades and deeply admired him as a person and a professional who added so much to radio and touched so many people’s lives in such a positive way. STEVE was easily the brightest guy in any room. His positive insight into creating great radio, shaping talent and generating ratings is unsurpassed. Speaking for my team at ALL ACCESS, we are truly devastated over his untimely passing.”

iHEARTMEDIA FLORIDA Division President KIM GUTHRIE told ALL ACCESS of her time working with STEVE while she was COX MEDIA President: “STEVE SMITH was a true, one-of-a-kind programming genius. His ability to bring out the best in his stations and his people was unparalleled. He had an intense, hilarious, self-deprecating sense of humor that made people howl with laughter.

“He was like a ‘talent whisperer’ in how he coached on-air personalities and how he brought his stations and brands to life. We nicknamed him SMITTY which auto corrected to SNOTTY and SMUTTY and he would just crack up at all of these names and was quick to adopt them all as his new nicknames.

“I am devastated at the loss of STEVE. I know that he is programming one helluva station somewhere else right now, with the unique sparkle that only SMITTY/SNOTTY/SMITTY could bring to the party. RIP dear STEVE. Love you to pieces.”

AUDACY SVP/Digital Audio Content TIM CLARKE recalled, “STEVE was a truly special friend and colleague who had a profound impact on our industry. His heart was full of passion for our business and love for the people with whom he worked. I will miss his unrivaled spirit and friendship.”

Longtime friend and former radio programmer/personality DENA YASNER wrote, “The news of STEVE SMITH’s passing is devastating. He was a programming mentor for me since he hired me at KKFR/PHOENIX back in 1991. The PHOENIX radio market was on fire back then with a heated 3-way CHR battle, and STEVE’s instincts and passion for creating great radio and marketing campaigns then, and throughout his legendary career has left an indelible footprint on the history of radio forever.

“We’ve stayed close friends for 30+ years, and at his core, he was a rock star. He played guitar and loved to play live on stage with artists like ALICE COOPER, the late EDDIE MONEY, and others. My heart is heavy, and goes out to his fiancée, Mina; his son, Josh; and the rest of his family and friends. Rest In Peace, STEVE. I will miss you terribly.”

STEVE is survived by his fiancée MINA FARAHMANDI, son JOSH SMITH, and thousands of friends who will never forget him.





