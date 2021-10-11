Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Lizzo Holds Top Spot; Doja, Harry, Nicky/Dazy Up 1000+ Spins; Beyonce Top 20; Puth Debuts

* LIZZO holds the top spot with "About Damn Time" for a 2nd week and up 580 spins

* DOJA CAT is among three songs in the top 10 up 1000+ spins, moving 5*-4* with "Get Into It (Yuh)”, up 1018 spins

* HARRY STYLES is at 8* with "Late Night Talking”, while up nearly 1500 spins at +1462

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY move 10*-9* with "Sunroof" at +1275 spins

* With KID LAROI's "Thousand Miles" at 10* - COLUMBIA has half of the top 10 again this week

* KATE BUSH is +1574 spins as she heads toward the top 15 with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, up 18*-16*

* BEYONCE is top 20 with "Break My Soul" up 21*-17* at +2057 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH has the lone debut at 32* with "Left And Right”, featuring JUNG KOOK at +785 spins

Rhythmic: Harlow Back In 'First' Place; Post/Roddy Top 3; Post/Doja Surge; Beyonce Top 10

* JACK HARLOW moves back into the top spot with "First Class"

* POST MALONE WITH RODDY RICCH goes top 3 with "Cooped Up”, moving 4*-3* and is up 455 spins

* POST MALONE is nearing the top 5, up 9*-6* with "I Like You (A Happier Song)”, featuring DOJA CAT and is +751 spins

* BEYONCE hits the top 10 with "Break My Soul”, moving 14*-10* and is +843 spins in her third week on the chart

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is top 15 with "Plan B”, climbing 16*-15* and up 158 spins

* PHEELZ & BNXN hit the top 20 with "Finesse”, moving 21*-19* and are +141 spins

* A huge debut for CARDI B at 20* with "Hot Ish”, featuring YE & LIL DURK and +1122 spins

* KAROL G enters at 34* with "Provenza”, up 114 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO comes in at 35* with "See Wat I'm Sayin”, up 240 spins

* SLEAZYWORLD GO debuts at 36* with "Sleazy Flow" at +115 spins

* TINK x 2 CHAINZ enter at 38* with "Cater"

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA come on at 39* with "F.N.F. (Let's Go)”, at +241 spins

Urban: Future/Drake Score Hold Top Spot; Lil Baby Nearing Top 5; Hitkidd & Glorilla Top 10; Beyonce Top 15; Cardi B/Ye/Durk Soar

* FUTURE holds the top spot for a 3rd week at Urban with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE & TEMS

* LIL BABY is just outside the top 5, up 10*-6* with "In A Minute" - up 351 spins

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA go top 10 with "F.N.F. (Let's Go”,) moving 11*-10* at +436 spins

* BEYONCE soars 23*-12* with "Break My Soul" in her third week, up 871 spins

* CARDI B vaults 40*-22* with "Hot Ish”, featuring YE & LIL DURK, and is +1156 spins

* DRAKE leaps 32*-23* with "Sticky" at +739 spins

* JACQUEES debuts at 39* with "Say Yea"

* PHARRELL WILLIAMS enters at 40* with "Cash In Cash Out”, featuring 21 SAVAGE & TYLER, THE CREATOR

Hot AC: Styles Holds Top Spot; Lizzo Runner Up; Sia Top 10; Nicky Youre/Dazy, Kate Bush Top 15

* HARRY STYLES holds the top spot for a 8th week at Hot AC with "As It Was"

* LIZZO remains the runner up with "About Damn Time”, up 377 spins and finished 56 spins away from the top

* EM BEIHOLD is at 3* with "Numb Little Bug”, up 263 spins, and is 190 behind LIZZO

* SIA hits the top 10 with "Unstoppable”, moving 12*-10* and is +340 spins

* ED SHEERAN is on the cusp of yet another top 10 hit with "2step”, moving 14*-11* and +222 spins

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY vault into the top 15, up 16*-12* with "Sunroof" at +513 spins

* KATE BUSH is now top 15 with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God,)" up 18*-15* at +417 spins

* HARRY STYLES is up 471 spins, moving 20*-16* with "Late Night Talking"

* BEYONCE is top 25 in her second week with "Break My Soul”, moving 29*-25* and +381 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS debut at 36* with "Bones”, up 243 spins

Active Rock: Three Days Hold Top Spot; Black Keys Runner Up; Giovannie Top 3; Ozzy, Dorothy Top 5

* THREE DAYS GRACE hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Lifetime"

* A busy week inside the top 5 as BLACK KEYS leap 4*-2* with "Wild Child”, up 54 spins

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS leap 5*-3* with "Ramon Ayala"

* OZZY OSBOURNE is top 5 in his third week, up 10*-4* with "Patient Number 9”, featuring JEFF BECK, and +386 spins

* DOROTHY goes top 5 as well, moving 6*-5* with "Rest In Peace"

* PAPA ROACH hit the top 20, climbing 22*-18* with "No Apologies" - up 106 spins

* HIGHLY SUSPECT soars 29*-22* with "Natural Born Killer”, at +156 spins

Alternative: Panic! At The Disco Return To #1; Maneskin Runner Up; Imagine Top 3; Jack White Top 10

* PANIC! AT THE DISCO score another chart topper at Alternative, moving 2*-1* with "Viva Las Vengeance”, up 132 spins

* MANESKIN are the runner up with "SUPERMODEL”, up 3*-2* at +263 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 3 with "Bones”, moving 4*-3* at +109 spins

* JACK WHITE goes top 10 with "What's The Trick?”, up 12*-10* at +120 spins

* VANCE JOY enters the top 15 with "Clarity”, moving 17*-15* and is +107 spins

* PHOENIX vaults into the top 20, rising 21*-16* with "Alpha Zulu”, up 179 spins

* MUSE also enter the top 20 as "Compliance" goes 23*-19* and is +101 spins

* YOUNG THE GIANT debut at 33* with "Wake Up" at +108 spins

* DIRTY HEADS debut at 35* with "Life's Been Good”, up 168 spins

* FOALS return at 39* with "2AM"

Triple A: Arcade Fire Hold Top Spot; Mt. Joy Top 3; Dermot Kennedy, Michael Franti/Spearhead Top 20

* ARCADE FIRE spend a 3rd week at #1 with "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)"

* MT. JOY is top 3 now with "Lemon Tree”, up 5*-3* and +36 spins

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHTSWEATS go 15*-12* with "I'm On Your Side"

* DERMOT KENNEDY is top 20 with "Something To Someone”, up 21*-18* and +23 spins

* MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD hit the top 20 with "Brighter Day”, moving 22*-20*

* BRANDI CARLILE debuts at 28* with "You And Me On The Rock”, featuring LUCIUS

* MITSKI debuts at 29* with "Love Me More"

* NIKKI LANE enters at 30* with "First High"

