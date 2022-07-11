Congratulations once again to BIG LOUD RECORDS’ MORGAN WALLEN and his promotion team for holding fast at #1 on the MEDIABASE Country chart for the third consecutive week with “Wasted On You,” which has 158 stations on board.

BIG LOUD Dir./National Promotion TYLER WAUGH shared on FACEBOOK, “Congratulations to @MORGANWALLEN and to the bad ass promotion team at @BIGLOUD RECORDS that I’m fortunate to be part of. Multi-week #1s are reserved for the best songs that are truly deserving, and MORGAN has many of these. And a huge thank you to all of our great supporting Country radio friends! Cheers!”

Elsewhere in the Top 5, TRIPLE TIGERS’ SCOTTY MCCREERY ascends from #3 to #2, BIG MACHINE’s TIM McGRAW rises from #4 to #3 and CURB RECORDS’ DYLAN SCOTT climbs from #5 to #4. New to the top 5 is RCA NASHVILLE’s KANE BROWN, who jumps from #6 to #5.

