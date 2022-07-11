Rimes (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

THE GRAMMY MUSEUM is celebrating the 26th anniversary of LEANN RIMES' CURB RECORDS “Blue” album now through the fall at the MUSEUM at L.A. LIVE in CALIFORNIA.

RIMES and author MARISSA MOSS reminisced about the 1997 GRAMMY AWARDS that featured RIMES wearing the iconic blue dress the night she became both the youngest and the first Country artist to win Best New Artist. The dress is art of the the museum's current "The Power Of Women In Country Music" exhibit. See the video of the two of them walking through the exhibit here.

