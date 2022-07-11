New Partnership

UNIVERSAL MUSIC THAILAND (UMT), a division of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has partnered with THAILAND’s new music label HYPE TRAIN GROUP to give Thai artists the ability to export creativity to music lovers around the world. The partnership is intended to maximize each organization's key strengths, with UMG providing global reach to help introduce HYPE TRAIN artists and music to audiences worldwide, and HYPE TRAIN GROUP to continue to sign artists and create hits for its target audience, domestically and within the region.

EVP, Market Development/Universal Music Group ADAM GRANITE said, “We are excited to expand our partnership with the team at HYPE TRAIN GROUP, they have quickly shown themselves to be one of the most creative and innovative music companies within the region, and we look forward to working together with them and all of their amazing artists to help bring [HYPE TRAIN's] T-POP to audiences around the world.”

CEO/HYPE TRAIN GROUP KRERG CHANKWANG (NINO), said that the company’s strength lies in music production but still needs to fulfill the marketing needs and expand the opportunities for its artists to unlock their full potential in the global market. “Partnering with UMG over the past two years has been a great success, and now that the label is home to 13 artists, it’s time for further growth. HYPE TRAIN GROUP’s expansion is not just good for business, but will also provide opportunities for a new generation of Thai artists. This is an important milestone to elevate the collaboration with UNIVERSAL MUSIC beyond being just a distribution partner, into a broader partnership deal that will benefit the entire Thai music community and beyond."

Under the new arrangement, NINO will head the label and be fully responsible for all of its signings and creative output, while UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP will provide label support, including servicing the digital partners, new business, and global marketing and development for HYPE TRAIN projects.





