SHELTER MUSIC GROUP names TYSON HALLER as SVP/Promotion & Artist Strategy, based in NEW YORK. HALLER was most recently at CONCORD as SVP/Promotion. His over 20 years of experience includes SVP, Promotion & Label Services at ADA.

CEO CARL STUBNER said, “Bringing in an executive like TYSON is an important step for our company in furthering our commitment to our clients by providing the highest level of service. We are thrilled to have him on our team and look forward to his contributions. I am so proud that, over the past two years, SHELTER has grown into an international full-service management company with a robust shared services staff that provides marketing, radio promotion, digital strategy and brand partnerships to our diverse roster."

“I’m tremendously excited to be joining SHELTER MUSIC GROUP in this newly created role. CARL, BRIAN and DINO are developing a forward-thinking management company for the future that will be able to address all of their artists’ needs on every level," added HALLER. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an amazing team and can’t wait to get started."

In addition, SHELTER MUSIC GROUP has also promoted CLAY BUSCH to VP/Brand Partnerships, based in NASHVILLE. BUSCH’s recent work with the company includes a ZZ TOP whisky collaboration with Balcones, a partnership between FRED MINNICK and TOTAL WINE, and more. On JULY 22nd, SHELTER will release ZZ TOP’s Raw, featuring the final recordings of the band’s original lineup.

SHELTER has also announced the following new artist signings: DES ROCS, AUSTIN MEADE, JAPANESE ALTERNATIVE METAL BAND SIM, and MICKY JAMES.

The company has expanded their LONDON office by adding MARCO GATTINONI to their artist management along with their recent partnership with ATYITA.

