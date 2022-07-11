Scott

ALL ACCESS has learned that SHAILA SCOTT (AMILEE CATTOUSE), has retained the legal services of WIGDOR LLP and GILDA L. KRAMER & Associates, LLC, filing a lawsuit against MEDIACO HOLDING'S R&B WBLS/NEW YORK CITY, alleging discrimination and violations of the equal pay laws.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 6/3), SHAILA SCOTT parted ways with MEDIACO HOLDING'S R&B WBLS (107.5)/NEW YORK CITY about a month ago after a decade with the station when her contract was not renewed. SCOTT was replaced by JUSNIK, who was formerly the PD/Host of the MIDDAY KICKBACK on SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WBHJ (95.7 JAMS)/BIRMINGHAM, AL.

In a preliminary statement from her lawsuit, SCOTT claims equal pay violations. "Defendants have treated CATTOUSE less well than her male peers. Upon information and belief, Defendants paid CATTOUSE thousands or perhaps even hundreds of thousands of dollars per year less than two comparable male on-air personalities, despite her superior ratings and ability to generate revenue."

SCOTT also claims age discrimination. "Defendants also discriminated against CATTOUSE because of her age. CATTOUSE, who, at age 59, was one of the oldest MEDIACO on-air personality, was subjected to comments about 'old Negro spirituals' being played for the MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR holiday and cautioned not to create a concert lineup that was 'too geriatric.' In MAY 2022, MEDIACO fired CATTOUSE claiming that it was going in a 'new direction.' It replaced her with an on-air personality who was at least 25 years younger that CATTOUSE and working in ALABAMA. "

WIGDOR LLP Partner VALDI LICUL said, “This is yet another troubling example of the hurdles faced by even the most accomplished women. They are paid less than men who perform the same job and then discarded when they reach a certain age. Thankfully, SCOTT is one of the brave women who has decided to fight back.”

SCOTT said, “I am shocked and saddened that WBLS decided that when I reached 59, it was time to discard me. I dedicated my career to radio and to the fans that listen, who I will miss greatly. I hope my decision to speak up will shine a light on the realities that women still get paid less than men for the same job and, at a certain age, they are no longer valued.”

Read the full legal complaint here.

« see more Net News