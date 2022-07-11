Upside Moves Up

p>UPSIDE and INDEED swapped slots on the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for JULY 4-10, with UPSIDE taking over the top slot, pushing INDEED to second. iHEARTRADIO promos inched up from fourth to third. UPSIDE last had the lead on the chart for the week of MAY 30-JUNE 5; INDEED was the leader for the past week and previously led the list for several months earlier in the year.

The top 10:

1. UPSIDE (last week #2; 43812 instances)

2. INDEED (#1; 65403)

3. iHEARTRADIO (#4; 55835)

4. MATTRESS FIRM (#7; 40450)

5. DUCKDUCKGO (#6; 39486)

6. GRAINGER (--; 34233)

7. ZIPRECRUITER (#12; 32583)

8. AUTOZONE (#11; 32340)

9. LOWE'S (#8; 31437)

10. THE HOME DEPOT (#5; 28940)

