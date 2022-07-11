Jonathan McHugh

ALL ACCESS invites you to check out our latest video POWER PLAYER Interview, this time featuring JONATHAN McHUGH.

JONATHAN has had a long career in the music industry and now as a producer, director and music supervisor who has produced a wide array of documentaries and feature films starring top talent such as JUSTIN LONG, KIM CATRALL, ZOE SALDANA, BRITNEY SPEARS, JUSTIN BIEBER, SNOOP DOGG, DANNY TREJO, SARAH BRIGHTMAN, JANIS JOPLIN, PAUL SORVINO, and many more.

JONATHAN is also co-founder of GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS.

McHUGH has produced TV shows for CMT, FUSE and DISCOVERY CHANNEL and many more. Other notable film projects Include producing the music documentaries "City Of Ali" and the SLY STONE doc, "In Search Of SLY" as well as music supervising the Indy feature "Butter."

Check out this video POWER PLAYER interview, a fascinating 30 minutes with one of the people who get the music you hear in commercials, on TV/Cable and in the movies, JONATHAN McHUGH.

