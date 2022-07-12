BTS (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

A deal between BTS' management company HYBE and DISNEY will result in five original shows. with three titles announced so far, two of which are BTS projects and one which is co-hosted by a BTS member.

The shows announced by the partnership include "BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE -- L.A." a 2021 BTS concert shot in 4K at SOFI STADIUM; "IN THE SOOP: FREINDCATION," a travel show hosted by BTS' V aling with ITAEWON CLASS' SEO-JUN PARK, actor WOO-SHIK CHOI ("PARASITE"), HYUNG-SIK PARK, and PEAKBOY; and an original documentary series, "BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR," coming in 2023. The shows are slated for exclusive streaming on DISNEY+.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including DISNEY+,” said DISNEY APAC Head of Content JESSICA KAM-ENGLE. “This collaboration represents our creative ambition -- to work with iconic content creators and top stars in ASIA PACIFIC so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists,” said HYBE CEO PARK JI-WON. “THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”

BTS is currently on a break as a group, while the members work on solo projects. (NET NEWS 6/15)





