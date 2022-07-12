Memorial Set For Steve Smith

ALL ACCESS has spoken to SMITH/RICHARDS COLLECTIVE partner TIM RICHARDS, and we have the details of an upcoming memorial in STEVE SMITH’s honor this SUNDAY, JULY 17th at 11a (PT).

The event will be at GILBERT MEMORIAL PARK & CEMETERY, 2100 E. Queen Creek Rd., GILBERT, AZ. Call them at (480) 935-5858 for more information. TIM RICHARDS is also available via email as well for any questions.

STEVE passed away last week (NET NEWS 7/11).

Flowers are welcome at the service. If you choose, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in STEVE’s name to MUSICIAN’s ON CALL when you click here.

A Celebration Of Life honoring STEVE’s career and friendships is in the works and will be announced in the near future.

