iHeart Marketing Deal

iHEARTMEDIA and financial technology firm HAPPY MONEY have entered a marketing agreement that a press release termed an "investment and strategic partnership" by iHEART in the fintech company, which offers credit card debt consolidation and personal loans through local credit unions. The partnership will give HAPPY MONEY marketing support on iHEART platforms.

“iHEARTMEDIA’s rich consumer insights, extensive reach, and commitment to innovation made them a natural partner for HAPPY MONEY. We see them as allies of our team when it comes to driving growth for HAPPY MONEY, our credit union partners, and the communities we serve together,” said HAPPY MONEY CMO SADIRA FURLOW. “iHEARTMEDIA reaches nine out of 10 U.S. consumers every month -- consumers who deserve a positive and community-driven approach to their financial success. As we explore what we can do together across the media and innovation landscape, we aim to help more Americans use money as a tool for happiness.”

“We are passionate about investing in innovative, high-growth companies making a difference in the lives of their communities and as a rapidly growing fintech company, HAPPY MONEY has a proven record of success helping people reduce and eliminate credit card debt through their Payoff Loan product,” said iHEARTMEDIA Pres/Markets Group HARTLEY ADKINS. “The marketing partnership with iHEARTMEDIA will help to bolster their growth and innovation initiatives through building awareness across our multiplatform audio network, especially as they expand into new types of lending products and science-based models.”

« see more Net News