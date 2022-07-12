In The Field

JACOBS MEDIA's research study of commercial radio personalities is back in the field and looking for radio personalities on the air or producing a show right now or who were working in 2021 to participate.

The study, this year labeled AQ4, drew over 600 participants last year, down from over 1,000 pre-pandemic, and the firm is looking to substantially increase participation this time around. The confidential survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and JACOBS MEDIA says that more participation will help paint a more accurate picture of the radio industry today.

In a post at his company's blog, FRED JACOBS, urging hosts to forward the survey link to co-workers and other industry friends, wrote, "We've been doing our TECHSURVEYS every year since 2005, and we've never seen a time when personality has mattered more to radio. As music continues to be commoditized and available on scores of platforms, the power of hosts and shows has never been greater."

Click here to take the survey; the link to send to friends is https://jacobsmedia.com/aq4-take-the-survey/. The results will be revealed at DON ANTHONY's MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP in CHICAGO in AUGUST.

